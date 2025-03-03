Sign up
176 / 365
Lunch Time
Today is National Cold Cut Day. So I decided to stop at Subway for a late lunch and ordered a Cold Cut Sub. I topped it off with a Chocolate Chip Cookie and Mountain Dew to drink
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5267
photos
320
followers
498
following
48% complete
Views
13
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd March 2025 4:13pm
Tags
food
,
sandwich
,
lunch
,
sub
