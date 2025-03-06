Sign up
179 / 365
Cookies and Milk
I am a day late with this picture. March 6 is National Oreo Cookie Day. I picked some up at the store and placed a few on a plate along with a glass of milk. Yes l ate them after taking the picture
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5279
photos
320
followers
499
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
181
4914
182
4915
179
180
183
4916
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th March 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milk
,
cookies
