Cookies and Milk by bkbinthecity
179 / 365

Cookies and Milk

I am a day late with this picture. March 6 is National Oreo Cookie Day. I picked some up at the store and placed a few on a plate along with a glass of milk. Yes l ate them after taking the picture
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
49% complete

