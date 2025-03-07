Sign up
180 / 365
The Boy In Blue
Today is National Dress In Blue Day. This one was fairly easy as I have a fair amount of Blue in my wardrobe. This was taken in my living room
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5279
photos
320
followers
499
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
4914
182
4915
179
180
183
4916
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th March 2025 6:21pm
Tags
blue
,
selfie
amyK
ace
Terrific self portrait
March 8th, 2025
