Previous
The Boy In Blue by bkbinthecity
180 / 365

The Boy In Blue

Today is National Dress In Blue Day. This one was fairly easy as I have a fair amount of Blue in my wardrobe. This was taken in my living room
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Terrific self portrait
March 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact