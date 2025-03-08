Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Road Trip
Today is National Oregon Day. I took this picture of Multnomah Falls on a trip that Melody and I took to Oregon to visit her cousin back in 1998
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5282
photos
320
followers
499
following
49% complete
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
4915
179
180
183
4916
181
184
4917
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th March 2025 11:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
falls
,
water
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
oregon
Lou Ann
ace
The falls are really amazing and isn’t Oregon a beautiful state?!
March 9th, 2025
