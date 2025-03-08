Previous
Road Trip by bkbinthecity
Road Trip

Today is National Oregon Day. I took this picture of Multnomah Falls on a trip that Melody and I took to Oregon to visit her cousin back in 1998
Lou Ann ace
The falls are really amazing and isn’t Oregon a beautiful state?!
March 9th, 2025  
