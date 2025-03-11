Previous
An Apple A Day by bkbinthecity
184 / 365

An Apple A Day

Today was National Johnny Applebee's Day. So while at Safeway I took a picture of the selection of apples
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this great variety you have.
March 13th, 2025  
