Previous
184 / 365
An Apple A Day
Today was National Johnny Applebee's Day. So while at Safeway I took a picture of the selection of apples
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5291
photos
320
followers
499
following
50% complete
Tags
apples
,
produce
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this great variety you have.
March 13th, 2025
