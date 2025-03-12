Previous
Pretty Flowers by bkbinthecity
185 / 365

Pretty Flowers

Today is National Plant A Flower Day. Well I is way to early to plant flowers here in Edmonton so I chose to tack a picture at the floral department at Safeway
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

