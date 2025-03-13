Previous
Beware Of Bad Luck by bkbinthecity
186 / 365

Beware Of Bad Luck

Today is National Open Umbrella Indoors Day. Thankfully I am not superstitious. I was able to get a picture for my project and no I did not experience any bad luck after taking the picture
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

bkb in the city

Heather ace
Ha! Tempting fate, Brian! Nice to see you! Fav
March 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
You look very dapper with your umbrella.
March 16th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh Brian- you tempter of fate you! haha I am not superstitious either after all the Lord is on our side. Fun shot!
March 16th, 2025  
