186 / 365
Beware Of Bad Luck
Today is National Open Umbrella Indoors Day. Thankfully I am not superstitious. I was able to get a picture for my project and no I did not experience any bad luck after taking the picture
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5299
photos
320
followers
499
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Tags
apartment
,
umbrella
,
indoors
,
selfie
Heather
ace
Ha! Tempting fate, Brian! Nice to see you! Fav
March 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
You look very dapper with your umbrella.
March 16th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh Brian- you tempter of fate you! haha I am not superstitious either after all the Lord is on our side. Fun shot!
March 16th, 2025
