I Beyt You Can't Eat Just One by bkbinthecity
187 / 365

I Beyt You Can't Eat Just One

Today is National Potato Chip Day. I had fun with this picture and so far I just ate the one chip I used in the picture
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
Ha! You have great self-control, Brian!
March 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well, you’d better get on with celebrating then! Ha ha.
March 16th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Missed out on this one- but that's probably a good thing! Good set-up!
March 16th, 2025  
