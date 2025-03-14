Sign up
187 / 365
I Beyt You Can't Eat Just One
Today is National Potato Chip Day. I had fun with this picture and so far I just ate the one chip I used in the picture
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5299
photos
320
followers
499
following
51% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album 3
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
potato
,
chips
Heather
ace
Ha! You have great self-control, Brian!
March 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well, you’d better get on with celebrating then! Ha ha.
March 16th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Missed out on this one- but that's probably a good thing! Good set-up!
March 16th, 2025
