Previous
Close Enough by bkbinthecity
189 / 365

Close Enough

So today is National Corn Dog Day. I searched high and low but couldn't find a corn dog anywhere.
So as a result I am creating National Pizza Pops Day
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Flexibility is a good thing, Brian! You got it!
March 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Good for you… and why not! Enjoy 😋
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact