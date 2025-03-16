Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
Close Enough
So today is National Corn Dog Day. I searched high and low but couldn't find a corn dog anywhere.
So as a result I am creating National Pizza Pops Day
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5311
photos
320
followers
499
following
51% complete
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
20th March 2025 11:26am
Tags
food
,
pizza
,
pops
Heather
ace
Flexibility is a good thing, Brian! You got it!
March 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Good for you… and why not! Enjoy 😋
March 20th, 2025
