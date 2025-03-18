Sign up
191 / 365
C Is For Cookie
Today is National Oatmeal Cookie Day. So once again I made the sacrifice to purchase some cookies for my project. Oatmeal Raisin
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5319
photos
320
followers
499
following
Views
2
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
21st March 2025 8:47pm
Privacy
Tags
food
,
cookie
,
oatmeal
,
raisin
