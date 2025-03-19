Previous
Chocolate Bar by bkbinthecity
Chocolate Bar

Today is National Chocolate Caramel Day. So I made a great sacrifice by buying a Caramilk Chocolate bar. It made a nice photo and a delicious treat
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Yum!
March 21st, 2025  
