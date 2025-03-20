Previous
Dinner Time by bkbinthecity
192 / 365

Dinner Time

Today is National Ravioli Day. After a busy day I went out for dinner to Boston Pizza and they had a new dish on the menu. Bruschetta and Ravioli. It was delicious
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

bkb in the city

Photo Details

