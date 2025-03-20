Sign up
192 / 365
Dinner Time
Today is National Ravioli Day. After a busy day I went out for dinner to Boston Pizza and they had a new dish on the menu. Bruschetta and Ravioli. It was delicious
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5314
photos
320
followers
499
following
52% complete
Views
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
20th March 2025 8:09pm
Tags
food
,
ravioli
