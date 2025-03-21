Previous
Fond Memory by bkbinthecity
Fond Memory

Today is National Memory Day. It recognizes the part of the brain that helps us to remember things.
In this case my Memory is of a trip we took to British Columbia several years ago. This is Bridal Falls in Chilliwack
Beverley ace
Lovely memories… beautiful special spot.
March 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent photo and precious memories
March 23rd, 2025  
Lynne
I thought these falls looked familiar. I have actually photographed them myself. Nice job. And nice memory to have.
March 23rd, 2025  
