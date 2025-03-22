Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
The Hospital
Thankfully I was here just to take a picture. Today is National Healthcare Day. This is the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton's west end
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
5
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5334
photos
320
followers
499
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Tags
hospital
,
architecture
,
edmonton
Heather
ace
A good solid building! National healthcare is to be celebrated for sure!
March 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's nice to see you're just stopping there for a picture! good shot.
March 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool photo , stay well Brian
March 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 29th, 2025
Diane
ace
Glad you were there just for a picture. Good one.
March 30th, 2025
