The Hospital by bkbinthecity
195 / 365

The Hospital

Thankfully I was here just to take a picture. Today is National Healthcare Day. This is the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton's west end
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A good solid building! National healthcare is to be celebrated for sure!
March 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's nice to see you're just stopping there for a picture! good shot.
March 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
cool photo , stay well Brian
March 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 29th, 2025  
Diane ace
Glad you were there just for a picture. Good one.
March 30th, 2025  
