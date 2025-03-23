Sign up
196 / 365
Chip and Dip
Today is National Chip and Dip Day So once again Safeway to the rescue
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5335
photos
320
followers
499
following
53% complete
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
201
4932
202
4933
203
4934
204
4935
Views
4
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
23rd March 2025 12:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
potato
,
chips
