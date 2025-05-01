Sign up
199 / 365
Canada's Fountain
Out walking we discovered this fountain all lit up. On either side of the fountain are the coat of arms for the ten provinces and three territories
1st May 2025
1st May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
