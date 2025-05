Centennial Carillon

Standing next to the Royal Museum is the Centennial Carillon. It was a gift from the Netherlands to British Columbia for Canada's Centennial in 1967.

It is Canada's largest Carillon with 62 bells. The Carillonneur must climb a total of 85 steps to reach the clavier where she depresses the keys and pedals to sound the bells and play a song.

It is played the top of the hour from 10am to 8pm