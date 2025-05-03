Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
I Found Him
Rumors of a Sasquatch being seen in the area were real. I managed to convince him to pose for a picture with me
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5378
photos
316
followers
495
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
4960
199
200
214
4961
201
215
4962
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Tags
sculpture
,
artwork
,
driftwood
JackieR
ace
And the Stick Man's uncle!
May 4th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What fun!
May 4th, 2025
Christina
ace
Haha I love it :)
May 4th, 2025
