Take Off by bkbinthecity
Take Off

One of the reasons why I enjoyed the Harbour tour so much was watching the Float Planes taking off and landing. The first time in my life seeing them in action
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Diana ace
What a fabulous action shot!
May 7th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A great photo.
May 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice capture of the splash in the water from the float plane
May 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It is awesome
May 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Not something we see too often. Great capture!
May 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gosh I bet it was amazing ing to see…. Great capture
May 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 7th, 2025  
