Previous
203 / 365
Take Off
One of the reasons why I enjoyed the Harbour tour so much was watching the Float Planes taking off and landing. The first time in my life seeing them in action
5th May 2025
5th May 25
7
3
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5384
photos
315
followers
494
following
Diana
ace
What a fabulous action shot!
May 7th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A great photo.
May 7th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice capture of the splash in the water from the float plane
May 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is awesome
May 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Not something we see too often. Great capture!
May 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gosh I bet it was amazing ing to see…. Great capture
May 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 7th, 2025
