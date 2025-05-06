Previous
Coast Guard by bkbinthecity
204 / 365

Coast Guard

Riding around the Harbour provided opportunities to see a variety of ships. This one was part of the Canadian Coast Guard
6th May 2025 6th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
That red looks great on the blue water! Fav
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact