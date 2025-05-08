Previous
A Work Of Art by bkbinthecity
206 / 365

A Work Of Art

Came across this mural on our walk in Chinatown downtown Victoria
8th May 2025 8th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact