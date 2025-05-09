Previous
Next
A First by bkbinthecity
207 / 365

A First

At least it was a first for me as we came across a Chinese Masonic Temple in Chinatown Victoria
9th May 2025 9th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
quite interesting!
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact