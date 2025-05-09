Sign up
207 / 365
A First
At least it was a first for me as we came across a Chinese Masonic Temple in Chinatown Victoria
9th May 2025
9th May 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5402
photos
314
followers
493
following
57% complete
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
chinatown
,
victoria
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
quite interesting!
May 13th, 2025
