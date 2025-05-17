Previous
A Beautiful Tree by bkbinthecity
215 / 365

A Beautiful Tree

I stopped by Government House Grounds and spotted this beautiful tree in full blossom
17th May 2025 17th May 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather
Stunningly beautiful! Fav
May 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
so full!!!
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley
Such a beauty… gorgeous capture
May 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
it is very beautiful Brian
May 19th, 2025  
Kathy
That is indeed a lovely tree, showcased by the green that surrounds it.
May 19th, 2025  
