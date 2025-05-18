Sign up
216 / 365
Looking Way Up
This 37 foot Totem Pole was unveiled on Government House grounds in 1983
18th May 2025
18th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5423
photos
313
followers
491
following
59% complete
Tags
pole
,
totem
John
ace
Very impressive and what a beautiful background of blue sky and tree branches.
May 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Cool looking totem
May 22nd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Cool shot
May 22nd, 2025
