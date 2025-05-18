Previous
Looking Way Up

This 37 foot Totem Pole was unveiled on Government House grounds in 1983
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
John ace
Very impressive and what a beautiful background of blue sky and tree branches.
May 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Cool looking totem
May 22nd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Cool shot
May 22nd, 2025  
