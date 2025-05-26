Sign up
218 / 365
A Couple of Youngsters
Today marks the one year anniversary of Melody's death. We were married almost 41 years. This was our wedding day July 9, 1983
26th May 2025
26th May 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
portrait
wedding
