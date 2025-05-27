Sign up
219 / 365
On The Road
Over the years Melody and l made many get aways to Calgary. This was taken in front of the Palliser Hotel
27th May 2025
27th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
portrait
,
calgary
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo of you both… beautiful
May 28th, 2025
Dianne
ace
So many wonderful memories but so hard to face life without your best friend.
May 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Delightful
May 28th, 2025
Marj
ace
Precious photo!
May 28th, 2025
