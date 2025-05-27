Previous
On The Road by bkbinthecity
On The Road

Over the years Melody and l made many get aways to Calgary. This was taken in front of the Palliser Hotel
27th May 2025 27th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo of you both… beautiful
May 28th, 2025  
Dianne ace
So many wonderful memories but so hard to face life without your best friend.
May 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Delightful
May 28th, 2025  
Marj ace
Precious photo!
May 28th, 2025  
