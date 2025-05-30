Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
The East Wing
Just a quick shot of the East Entrance to the Legislative Building which is only open to people who work in the building
30th May 2025
30th May 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
60% complete
Tags
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and symmetry, such a beautiful building.
May 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov, symmetry
May 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Nice capture
May 31st, 2025
