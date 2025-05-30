Previous
The East Wing by bkbinthecity
220 / 365

The East Wing

Just a quick shot of the East Entrance to the Legislative Building which is only open to people who work in the building
30th May 2025 30th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and symmetry, such a beautiful building.
May 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov, symmetry
May 31st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Nice capture
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact