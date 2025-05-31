Previous
Wading Pool by bkbinthecity
221 / 365

Wading Pool

The wading pool s a popular feature especially in the hot summer months. The fountain will be in full force then
31st May 2025 31st May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
60% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and fountain. Interesting to see the no entry permitted sign, will it be removed in summer?
June 4th, 2025  
