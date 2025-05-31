Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Wading Pool
The wading pool s a popular feature especially in the hot summer months. The fountain will be in full force then
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5438
photos
311
followers
488
following
60% complete
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
233
4980
220
234
4981
221
235
4982
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
grounds
,
legislative
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and fountain. Interesting to see the no entry permitted sign, will it be removed in summer?
June 4th, 2025
