Freshly Baked Goods by bkbinthecity
Freshly Baked Goods

One of many bakeries in Edmonton is the ShanShan Bakery in Chinatown. I went in and purchased a very delicious pastry
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

eDorre ace
Neat street scene
June 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and street scene, pity about the rubbish though ;-)
June 12th, 2025  
