Previous
225 / 365
Freshly Baked Goods
One of many bakeries in Edmonton is the ShanShan Bakery in Chinatown. I went in and purchased a very delicious pastry
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
building
bakery
chinatown
edmonton
eDorre
ace
Neat street scene
June 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and street scene, pity about the rubbish though ;-)
June 12th, 2025
