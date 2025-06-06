Sign up
227 / 365
At The Park
Located in Old Strathcona is a lovely park named after Dr. Wilbert McIntyre
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
old
,
park
,
strathcona
Beverley
ace
Lovely bandstand … surrounded by beautiful trees
June 19th, 2025
