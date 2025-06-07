Sign up
228 / 365
Quench Your Thirst
This drinking fountain is located in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona. It had to repaired several years ago after someone drove their car into it
7th June 2025
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
water
old
park
fountain
edmonton
strathcona
