229 / 365
Abstract Artwork
There is something about abstract art that catches my eye even though in most cases I fail to understand it. Here is a mural in a back alley in Old Strathcona
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
old
,
mural
,
artwork
,
edmonton
,
strathcona
