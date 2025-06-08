Previous
Abstract Artwork by bkbinthecity
229 / 365

Abstract Artwork

There is something about abstract art that catches my eye even though in most cases I fail to understand it. Here is a mural in a back alley in Old Strathcona
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

