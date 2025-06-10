Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
231 / 365
A Work Of Art
I love this mural in Old Strathcona. So many things to look at in it
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5468
photos
312
followers
486
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Latest from all albums
243
4990
230
244
4991
231
245
4992
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
mural
,
artwork
,
strathcona
Diana
ace
What a beautiful mural of city life, well captured.
June 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close