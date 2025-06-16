Previous
Next
Time For A Selfie by bkbinthecity
237 / 365

Time For A Selfie

Took time for a selfie at the baseball game with my Riverhawks cap
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact