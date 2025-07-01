Sign up
235 / 365
Ft. Edmonton Park. All Aboard
The Edmonton Radial Railway Co. operates Streetcars in Ft. Edmonton Park. Here is the interior of one of them
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
car
,
street
,
park
,
edmonton
,
ft.
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this great looking streetcar.
July 4th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Cool shot
July 4th, 2025
