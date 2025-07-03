Previous
Ft. Edmonton Park No Traffic Jam by bkbinthecity
Ft. Edmonton Park No Traffic Jam

Through out the day one may see some antique vehicles driving through Ft. Edmonton Park
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and scene, so unusual.
July 4th, 2025  
