242 / 365
The Streetcar
Here is one of the Streetcars that runs in Fort Edmonton Park. I posted a picture of the inside a few days ago
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
railway
park
fort
edmonton
streetcar
Lou Ann
ace
Very nice. I love riding streetcars.
July 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Looks a fun ride….
July 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great shot and colors
July 5th, 2025
