The Streetcar by bkbinthecity
242 / 365

The Streetcar

Here is one of the Streetcars that runs in Fort Edmonton Park. I posted a picture of the inside a few days ago
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
66% complete

Lou Ann ace
Very nice. I love riding streetcars.
July 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
July 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looks a fun ride….
July 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great shot and colors
July 5th, 2025  
