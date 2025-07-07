Previous
Rack Them Up by bkbinthecity
Rack Them Up

In the backroom of Kelly's Saloon on 1885 Street in Fort Edmonton Park are some billiard tables. My Great nephew Bentley enjoyed watch his grandma and aunt playing a game
Rick ace
Nice.
July 11th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Fun capture! Looks like a great time.
July 11th, 2025  
