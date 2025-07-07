Sign up
244 / 365
Rack Them Up
In the backroom of Kelly's Saloon on 1885 Street in Fort Edmonton Park are some billiard tables. My Great nephew Bentley enjoyed watch his grandma and aunt playing a game
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick
ace
Nice.
July 11th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Fun capture! Looks like a great time.
July 11th, 2025
