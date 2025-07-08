Previous
The Audience by bkbinthecity
245 / 365

The Audience

Here is a shot of part of the crowd that had gathered to watch the Pie Eating Contest at Ft. Edmonton Park
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

bkb in the city

Beverley ace
How wonderful…lots of happy people.
July 12th, 2025  
