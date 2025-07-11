Sign up
Previous
248 / 365
Beautiful Homes
Along with the fountain at Alexander Circle are some beautiful old homes some dating back to the early 1900's in Old Glenora
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5519
photos
310
followers
483
following
67% complete
Tags
houses
,
architecture
,
building
Rick
ace
Nice.
July 19th, 2025
