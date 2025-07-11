Previous
Beautiful Homes by bkbinthecity
248 / 365

Beautiful Homes

Along with the fountain at Alexander Circle are some beautiful old homes some dating back to the early 1900's in Old Glenora
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick ace
Nice.
July 19th, 2025  
