Previous
250 / 365
Our Green Valley
Edmonton is known for it's magnificent river valley. It stretches approximately 88 km
Or 55 miles from end to end. Providing a variety of pathways for various activities. It is 22 times larger than Central Park in NYC
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5525
photos
310
followers
483
following
262
5009
249
263
5010
250
264
5011
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Privacy
Tags
green
,
trees
,
river
,
valley
,
edmonton
Rick
ace
Great shot. That's a large area for some nice activities.
July 24th, 2025
