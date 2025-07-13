Previous
Our Green Valley by bkbinthecity
250 / 365

Our Green Valley

Edmonton is known for it's magnificent river valley. It stretches approximately 88 km
Or 55 miles from end to end. Providing a variety of pathways for various activities. It is 22 times larger than Central Park in NYC
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot. That's a large area for some nice activities.
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact