Previous
258 / 365
Along The Path
Whitemud Park is such a beautiful and peaceful place to walk
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5549
photos
311
followers
482
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Pat Knowles
I love anywhere there are trees like this…beautiful walk.
August 8th, 2025
