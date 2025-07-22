Sign up
Creekside
Here is a portion of the Whitemud Park that runs along the Whitemud Creek
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture of leading lines. Such a beautiful park.
August 9th, 2025
