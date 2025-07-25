Previous
Chirping Away by bkbinthecity
262 / 365

Chirping Away

Sitting on a bench was a great spot to birdwatching. The Chickadee is quite common in Edmonton
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Paul J ace
They are friendly little birds. Some people can actually get them to eat out of their hand. I’ve come close but no success yet.
August 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
August 14th, 2025  
