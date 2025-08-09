Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
The Riverhawks
This giant sized replica Riverhawks jersey sits outside Telus Field prior to every baseball game
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
5
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
baseball
,
jersey
,
stadium
Heather
ace
Very clever!
August 10th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fun for team spirit!
August 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
August 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's cool Brian
August 10th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice
August 10th, 2025
