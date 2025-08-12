Previous
Selfie Time by bkbinthecity
265 / 365

Selfie Time

I took one selfie during the game just after the game ended
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

That's good to know you :)
August 14th, 2025  
Great selfie…you look happy hope it was a good game.
August 14th, 2025  
Great selfie! Good to see you! Love the smile!
August 14th, 2025  
