265 / 365
Selfie Time
I took one selfie during the game just after the game ended
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5573
photos
308
followers
480
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Album 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baseball
,
game
,
selfie
vaidas
ace
That's good to know you :)
August 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great selfie…you look happy hope it was a good game.
August 14th, 2025
GaryW
Great selfie! Good to see you! Love the smile!
August 14th, 2025
