Mirror On The Wall by bkbinthecity
269 / 365

Mirror On The Wall

My third stop on day one was the Hamlet of Mirror Alberta. This mural pictures the the Hamlet in its early days
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

@bkbinthecity
