A Little Bit Of Everything

My next stop was in the town of Bashaw, Alberta. This particular mural gives a great overview of the town
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
There is so much colourful detail here! I love the traditional costumes and the various modes of transport. Fav!
August 21st, 2025  
Nice shot
August 21st, 2025  
Neat
August 21st, 2025  
