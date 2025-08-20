Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
A Little Bit Of Everything
My next stop was in the town of Bashaw, Alberta. This particular mural gives a great overview of the town
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5585
photos
307
followers
480
following
73% complete
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
282
5029
269
283
5030
270
284
5031
Tags
mural
,
artwork
william wooderson
ace
There is so much colourful detail here! I love the traditional costumes and the various modes of transport. Fav!
August 21st, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
August 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
August 21st, 2025
