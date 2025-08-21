Previous
John Deere by bkbinthecity
271 / 365

John Deere

The John Deere company has and continues to be an active part of any rural community
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jo ace
Really enjoying these murals
August 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful mural.
August 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice capture of this mural.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful
August 23rd, 2025  
