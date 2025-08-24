Sign up
Previous
274 / 365
Rural History
I am not sure about the model or make of tractor but it was pretty cool to see
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
museum
,
rural
,
vehicle
,
alberta
,
tractor
amyK
ace
Nice find
August 26th, 2025
