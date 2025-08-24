Previous
Rural History by bkbinthecity
Rural History

I am not sure about the model or make of tractor but it was pretty cool to see
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
amyK ace
Nice find
August 26th, 2025  
